PSG could look to team up Pep Guardiola with Xavi in the dugout next season - report

Xavi enjoyed an illustrious playing career with Barcelona before departing for Qatari club Al Sadd in 2015, and he retired earlier this year to become manager of the Doha outfit.

According to reports in Le 10 Sport, the PSG hierarchy are considering a move to bring the Spaniard to the French capital to work under Guardiola next season.

Current boss Thomas Tuchel has a contract with the Ligue 1 champions until 2021, but he has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

And Xavi is said to be respected by decision-makers in Qatar, who are keen to team him up with Guardiola at the Parc des Princes.

Guardiola has a contract with the Citizens until 2021, and he has denied reports that he has a break clause in his contract that would allow him to depart at the end of this season.

But PSG are encouraged by the fact that City have already fallen 14 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League title race, while they are one of the only teams who can match the €2m per month wages that the 48-year-old currently earns.

Guardiola is in his fourth season in charge of City and has won back-to-back league titles in the last two campaigns, as well as an FA Cup and two League Cups.

His side beat Oxford United 3-1 on Wednesday to book a place in the League Cup semi-finals against Manchester United, and they host second-placed Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday.

