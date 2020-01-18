Pope: Drawing on past experiences can help get Burnley back on track

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope believes the club’s past experiences will help them turn their Premier League fortunes around.

Four straight league defeats have left the Clarets three points above the relegation zone in 15th place and next up is high-flying Leicester at Turf Moor on Sunday.

But Sean Dyche’s side have proved masters at bouncing back from similar poor runs in each of their three seasons back in the top flight since winning promotion in 2016.

“Everything is rosy when you are winning, but when you lose a few, that’s when you have to dig deep within and find your character,” Pope told the club’s official website.

“We’ve got plenty of that in abundance and hopefully the next win is just around the corner.

“We’ve done well in the last few years to stay in this league and keep picking up points and in the first part of this season we ticked along nicely.

“So it’s a case of getting back to how we were performing then and getting back on track.”

Pope, who has established himself as Burnley’s number one this season ahead of former England goalkeeper Joe Hart, sees no reason to hit the panic button.

“There’s still a long way to go and it’s definitely a bonus to be able to call upon past experiences,” he said.

“That gives you confidence in itself and can help you through difficult phases.

“You build your character going through those periods. We’ve all been here before, after losing a few games in a row, so it’s nothing new to us.”

Sunday’s visitors Leicester have rekindled memories of their title-winning campaign in 2016 under Brendan Rodgers this season.

The Foxes came unstuck at home against Southampton last week, but are still 11 points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United in the race for a top-four finish.

Pope added: “We know we are not going to blow teams away often in this league. It’s about nicking results along the way, on a consistent basis.

“But the big things for us this weekend are starting the game well and getting the performance levels back.

“I think they (Leicester) have dropped over the last couple of weeks, so we are looking for a big one and we know that if we do that, we’ll get the points we need.”