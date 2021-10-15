Premier League transfer news: Tottenham and Aston Villa keen on Harry Souttar

Tottenham and Aston Villa are reportedly among a number of Premier League clubs monitoring Stoke City defender Harry Souttar.

The towering centre-back has fast become one of the standout defenders in the Championship with his fine performances for the Potters, who are right in the mix at the top end of the second tier.

Souttar has also continued to star for Australia, for whom he's scored six goals in eight caps so far (and yes, he is definitely a defender).

According to Football Insider, Spurs have joined Villa in keeping tabs on the 22-year-old and sent scouts to watch him in action.

Spurs have dipped into the EFL market recently, signing Wales international Joe Rodon from Swansea last summer.

Villa are no strangers to snapping up top performers in the Championship either; they made Emi Buendia their all-time record signing during the last window, bringing in the Argentine following Norwich's return to the top flight.

Dundee United could be in for a big pay day if Souttar earns a big move; his first club are said to have a sell-on clause from the £200,000 deal to sell him to Stoke five years ago.

