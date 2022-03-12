Real Madrid report: Blancos could lose top targets Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe to Premier League

Real Madrid risk missing out on both of their major summer transfer targets to Premier League clubs, following reports that Erling Haaland will join Manchester City and Kylian Mbappe could go to Liverpool.

We picked up a report from Spain recently that said Madrid were confident of landing both the superstars’ signatures at the end of the season after working out the financial side of potential deals.

However, the Daily Mail has now claimed that City have agreed a deal to sign Haaland, who has a £63 million release clause that will become active at the end of the season.

The report adds that Real Madrid are the Citizens’ main rivals for the Norwegian, over the likes of Barcelona and PSG, but the news followed another story claiming Liverpool interest in Mbappe.

The Spanish giants have long been linked with a move for the PSG winger, who scored in both legs of the French club’s 3-2 aggregate defeat to Real in the Champions League last-16 recently.

A story in the Liverpool Echo this week said that the France star is keen on a Premier League move and the Reds remain in contention to sign him.

Mbappe is out of contract in Paris at the end of the season and although he’s widely expected to head to the Spanish capital, Jurgen Klopp could still convince him otherwise.

Real Madrid reminded everyone of their Champions League prowess with their second-half turnaround against PSG on Wednesday, but their chase for these two modern-day Galacticos looks far from over.

