Roberto Martinez in pole position to replace Ronald Koeman as Barcelona boss - report

Roberto Martinez is in pole position to replace Ronald Koeman as Barcelona boss, according to reports.

The Dutchman has come in for severe criticism after his team dropped two points against Granada on Monday.

Barcelona needed a last-minute equaliser from Ronald Araujo to avoid defeat at the Camp Nou.

Koeman was criticised for his tactics on the night, with Barcelona sending in 54 crosses and Gerard Pique joining Luuk de Jong up front late on.

The Blaugrana sit eighth in the La Liga table at the time of writing, although they have played one or two games fewer than most teams in the division.

Nevertheless, Koeman is said to be on the brink after failing to win over the president Joan Laporta.

According to Goal, Barcelona are just waiting for the right moment to part ways with Koeman.

They are prepared to wait until the international break in October before making a change in the dugout.

And Laporta has identified Martinez as his preferred candidate to take over in Catalonia.

Barcelona are busy getting together the £10m that would be owed to Koeman as a pay-off if he is dismissed.

They would also need to pay compensation to the Belgium national team for Martinez.

The Catalan coach is also preparing his side for the upcoming Nations League Finals, while qualification for the 2022 World Cup is well under way.

If Martinez is not interested in taking the job right now, 90min writes that Brendan Rodgers is a candidate.

Xavi Hernandez's name has also been mentioned once again, and Andres Iniesta believes his former midfield colleague is ready for the job.

“I think so, yes. If you ask me if I imagine Xavi on the Barca bench," Iniesta said.

"Above all because he’s been preparing and training to coach Barca. He has the confidence to take on this challenge.”

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today! Guarantee the finest football stories and interviews dropping on your doorstep first every month.

NOW READ

LIST The 10 greatest goalscorers in English top flight history

QUIZ! Can you name the top 20 rated players from every FIFA game in the last decade?

RANKED The 23 best football video games ever made: Sensi, FIFA, Virtua, PES and more