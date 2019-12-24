Ross County in better shape after shaking off sickness bug
Ross County have shaken off the sickness bug which affected their preparations ahead of Saturday’s 4-0 defeat at Livingston.
Liam Fontaine, Brian Graham and Keith Watson are set to return to the fold against Motherwell.
Michael Gardyne (hamstring, Ross Draper (knee) and Tom Grivosti (foot) remain out while Don Cowie (knee) and Iain Vigurs (foot) are working their way back to fitness.
Motherwell will assess midfielder Liam Donnelly ahead of the trip to Dingwall.
The Northern Ireland international went off with a tight hamstring before half-time in Saturday’s victory over Kilmarnock.
Christy Manzinga (hamstring) is out while Christian Ilic is working to come back from a similar problem. Long-term absentees Charles Dunne (groin) and David Turnbull (knee) remain out.
Ross County provisional squad: Laidlaw, Baxter, Foster, Fraser, Kelly, Fontaine, Watson, Spittal, Paton, Chalmers, Mullin, Stewart, Spence, Reid, McKay, Graham, Erwin, Power, Henderson.
Motherwell provisional squad: Gillespie, Tait, Carroll, Grimshaw, Mugabi, Hartley, Gallagher, Donnelly, O’Hara, Maguire, Polworth, Campbell, Seedorf, Hylton, Long, Cole, Scott, Semple, Carson.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.