Ryan Woods available again for Millwall
By PA Staff
Millwall manager Gary Rowett will be able to welcome back midfielder Ryan Woods for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup second-round tie with Cheltenham.
The on-loan 26-year-old was ineligible for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash against his parent club Stoke.
Striker Troy Parrott may play no part as he continues to struggle with a muscle injury, while midfielder Billy Mitchell is sidelined for several weeks with a knee issue.
Defender Mahlon Romeo could return after a spell out injured, and youngsters Junior Tiensia, Tyler Burey and Hayden Muller provide even more options for Rowett.
Cheltenham boss Michael Duff has a handful of absentees for the fixture.
Defender Sean Long is sidelined for several months with a hip issue and may require surgery.
Goalkeeper Scott Flinders is also ruled out for a significant spell after fracturing both his tibia and fibula at the beginning of the year.
Lewis Freestone missed the Robins’ 2-1 League Two loss to Morecambe on Saturday after cutting his foot and may still be recovering.
