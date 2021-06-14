Scotland v Czech Republic line-ups: Kieran Tierney misses Euro 2020 opener
The Scotland v Czech Republic line-ups are out, as Scotland return to tournament football after 23 years away
The Scotland v Czech Republic line-ups for the Euro 2020 Group D clash have been announced - and the big news is that Kieran Tierney misses Scotland's long-awaited return to a major finals.
The Arsenal defender has picked up an injury, dealing a big blow to Steve Clarke's side as they get their campaign underway at Hampden Park. Leeds' Liam Cooper comes in as his replacement.
As for the Czechs, Premier League followers will be familiar with West Ham duo Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek - while Bristol City's Tomas Kalas also starts.
If you want to follow Scotland v Czech Republic live, you can do so with our live blog.
Looking for a Scotland v Czech Republic live stream? We've got you covered with our watching guide.
Scotland line-up
3-5-2
1 Marshall (GK)
5 Hanley (RCB)
16 Cooper (CB)
24 Hendry (LCB)
2 O'Donnell (RWB)
17 Armstrong (CM)
7 McGinn (CM)
4 McTominay (CM)
3 Robertson (LWB)
9 Dykes (ST)
11 Christie (ST)
Substitutes
8 McGregor
10 Adams
12 Gordon
13 Taylor
18 Turnbull
19 Nisbet
20 Fraser
21 McLaughlin
22 Patterson
23 Gilmour
25 Forrest
26 McKenna
Czech Rebublic line-up
4-2-3-1
1 Vaclick (GK)
5 Coufal (RB)
3 Celutska (CB)
6 Kalas (CB)
18 Boril (LB)
15 Soucek (DM)
21 Kral (DM)
12 Masopust (RW)
8 Darida (AM)
14 Jankto (LW)
10 Schick (ST)
Substitutes
2 Kaderabek
4 Brabec
7 Barak
9 Holes
11 Krmencik
13 Sevcik
16 Mandous
17 Zima
19 Hlozek
20 Vydra
22 Mateju
24 Pekhart
