Sirino breaks silence on failed Al Ahly transfer

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Gaston Sirino has spoken out for the first time since his failed move to Al Ahly failed to materialise.

Sirino was heavily linked with a move to reunite with former coach Pitso Mosimane at Al Ahly and also spoke of his desire to join the Egyptian giants.

However, Sundowns failed to reach an agreement with Ahly following his hefty price tag after signing a five-year contract extension with the club in June.

Sirino has since accepted that he will remain at Sundowns but is determined to help the club to glory on the domestic and continental front.

'I feel happy to be back in the side after being away for a long time. It’s a great feeling to come back and help the team with an assist or a goal whenever I can and I just want to go out and work hard for the side,' Sirino told his club's official website.

'This season we just want to make sure we keep the standard from last season and bring more accolades to the club, we want to dominate the league and go further in CAF Champions League, it is a cup where we come up against very good teams and we do have the players that can go out there and win the cup.'

Sundowns will now take on Swallows FC in a top of the table clash at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on Saturday, with kick off set for 3pm.