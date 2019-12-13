St Johnstone boss Wright expects Hearts to provide tough test under Stendel

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright is ready for Hearts to come flying out of the traps under new boss Daniel Stendel.

Saints inflicted a fatal blow on Craig Levein’s second stint as Hearts boss when they won 1-0 in Perth in October and the German opens his Ladbrokes Premiership career against Wright’s men at Tynecastle.

Wright expects a lively afternoon on and off the pitch and he wants his team to match the positivity from the home side.

“It’s one of those stadiums where players should always look forward to going,” Wright said. “It’s always a good atmosphere and I imagine they will get full support and I’m expecting them to get right behind the team.

“So it will be a cracking atmosphere but it is somewhere we can go and be positive. We played them recently and did really well so that should give my players confidence.

“We know it will be slightly different in terms of the new manager being in, they will be looking for a bounce off that and we have to make sure we are ready for that. We have to go in a positive manner.

“It’s quite clear how the new manager is going to play, I have watched some of his Barnsley games and looked at things he did there.

“It might be too early for him to implement his style right away but I’ll be expecting them to come out the traps and have a real go at us, which we have worked all week on and are prepared for.”