Tommy Wright asks St Johnstone players to check up on vulnerable fans

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright will keep his players on-call during the coronavirus lockdown after tasking them with keeping checks on elderly fans.

Saints have told their first-team squad to stay away from McDiarmid Park during the outbreak but Wright has plans to keep them busy.

Supporters who fall into the government’s vulnerable category are set to receive phone calls from the Northern Irishman’s team as the club does its bit to support the Perthshire community.

Wright wrote in an open letter to fans: “It’s important to look out for your family members, friends and neighbours. These are unprecedented times for this country and indeed the world, and we need to check in on those who are most vulnerable.

“On the football side of things, there is still a lot of uncertainty about what will happen but this is entirely out of our control.

“The players and coaching staff remain away from McDiarmid Park and we feel this is the safest and best course of action. All players have their own individual training programmes which are being monitored daily by staff so that when football does finally return they are raring to go again.

“While football remains suspended, myself, my staff and the players will be phoning around our elderly season ticket holders for a quick chat and to see if there is anything that the club can do to assist.

“Once we have called our elderly supporters, we will do our best to phone round as many season ticket holders as possible for as long as this break from football continues.

“So, if you receive a phone call from myself, one of the staff or the players, it isn’t a hoax!

“Please look after yourselves, stay safe, and I look forward to seeing you all back at McDiarmid Park soon.”