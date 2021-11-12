Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Another surprise Gareth Bale return could yet be on the cards

Gareth Bale might come back to Tottenham Hotspur after his Real Madrid contract ends, according to reports.

While new Spurs boss Antonio Conte is yet to draw up a list of targets with director Fabio Paratici, Welsh wonder Bale has an affinity to the club, having played for them in two different spells.

Bale joined Tottenham in 2007 from Southampton as a left-back before developing into a right-winger under Harry Redknapp. When he was sold to Real Madrid in 2013, he became the most expensive player in the history of football.

After a tough time in the Spanish capital, however, Bale returned back on loan last season in a bid to improve his fitness ahead of Euro 2020 with Wales. Though the wide man blew hot and cold for Jose Mourinho, however, he had improved towards the back end of the campaign under interim manager Ryan Mason.

The golf aficionado is said to always be open for a return to Tottenham. His contract at LaLiga giants Real ends in the summer of 2022 and with game time becoming harder and harder to come by, it's likely that he'll have to look for another club soon.

Conte has not yet looked at who to bring into Tottenham but given his penchant for reviving the careers of forgotten ex-Premier League stars - notably Ashley Young, Victor Moses, Marcos Alonso, Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku - Bale seems like exactly the kind of project that he would like to work on at Tottenham.

The Lilywhites lack dynamic options in attack with only Lucas Moura, Bryan Gil and Steven Bergwijn propping up the pair of Son and Kane. Bale would give another option on the right of the Italian's 3-4-3.

Bale has not confirmed whether he will retire from international duty soon, either.

The Wales captain was vague about his future when the Dragons crashed out of the Euros and with the 2022 World Cup next year - Wales have not qualified yet - it could be the last chance to see Bale at an international competition.

Gareth Bale has been linked with moves out of Europe.