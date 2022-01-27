Tottenham report: Antonio Conte's no.1 target snubs Spurs, upon learning his role in the team

Tottenham have been dealt a major blow in their recruitment plans, with their no.1 target snubbing the club late in the day.

The Athletic claims that Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore has told Antonio Conte that he isn't interested in playing as a right wing-back for the club – and now the deal is "all but off".

Spurs have been chasing the muscular Spaniard for the entirety of the window and may now have to turn to another target. Traore, meanwhile, looks like he could be moving to Barcelona – the club whose academy he played for – as Wolves look to shift the fringe player before Monday's deadline.

Tottenham were hoping to strengthen this month, with Antonio Conte reportedly delivering a damning verdict of his squad to chairman Daniel Levy ahead of the window. In reality, the club have failed to bring anyone in at all this month, with the right wing-back slot having been a priority.

Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele and Giovanni Lo Celso had all been tipped for exits too this month – though so far none have come to fruition.

Former Lilywhites hero Jamie Redknapp recently claimed that Conte could leave if he isn't granted the transfers he wanted – and with this transfer window, fans may well be wondering what the future holds for Spurs.

The north Londoners are apparently still chasing Luis Diaz and Lewis Keane-Potter in attack.

