Tottenham transfer report: Antonio Conte lines up extraordinary move for Manchester United outcast Jesse Lingard

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in bringing Manchester United's forgotten man, Jesse Lingard, in from the cold.

That's according to reports that claim that Antonio Conte is keen on making the attacker top of his list for the summer and that Spurs could well fight off interest from the likes of Newcastle United, Everton and West Ham United.

Lingard was on loan at West Ham last season but chose to stick around for this campaign when former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer promised him the opportunity of game time. That hasn't come to fruition - and now the academy graduate is thinking about his future.

Lingard's contract is up with United in the summer - and that would make him a particularly attractive prospect to a number of clubs.

Tottenham's midweek failings against Mura of Slovenia have highlighted the need for added dynamism with new boss Conte saying how his team still needs a lot of work.

One midfielder who played in that defeat, Dele Alli, has come under staunch criticism in the last few weeks. The former MK Dons man could leave the club in the next couple of transfer windows, with Lingard replacing his late runs from deep.

Tottenham are set for an exciting couple of windows with Conte and director Fabio Paratici at the helm.

The pair, known for their prowess in the Serie A market, have been rumoured to be looking at the likes of Matthijs De Ligt and Dusan Vlahovic to improve Tottenham's ailing squad. Harry Kane's future will no doubt come under question, too, in the coming weeks.

Tottenham are currently seventh in the table and face Burnley on Sunday.