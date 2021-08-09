Transfer news: Lionel Messi set for PSG medical ahead of move from Barcelona

Lionel Messi will undergo a medical on Monday as he prepares to complete his move to PSG.

The Argentina international bade a tearful farewell to Barcelona in a press conference at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

Messi has been a free agent since June 30 but had agreed a new five-year contract in principle with the Blaugrana.

The two parties hoped to get that deal signed this month, but Barcelona were forced to admit defeat last week.

The club has acknowledged that they will not be able to register Messi while abiding by La Liga's salary cap rules.

PSG have held talks with Jorge Messi, Lionel's father, and are on the verge of completing a deal for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

According to L'Equipe, the 34-year-old will undergo his medical on Monday before signing a two-year deal.

The contract will contain an option for a third season, potentially taking Messi's time in Paris up to 2024.

While Manchester City pushed hard to sign the Barcelona legend last summer, they did not offer him a deal this time round.

Chelsea were briefly linked with a move but PSG have been at the front of the queue since Messi's Camp Nou exit was confirmed on Thursday.

Spanish publication Marca reports that Barcelona are ready to file a complaint with the European Commission accusing PSG of breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

But the Catalan club's chances of retaining their greatest ever player are now over, as Messi gets ready for life at another club.

A front three of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Messi means PSG will fancy their chances of finally winning the Champions League this season.

It will be interesting to see how Mauricio Pochettino fits such a talented squad together, although each of the superstar trio will surely start every big game in Europe.

PSG might even be able to win the Ligue 1 title this year, having missed out to Lille last time out...

