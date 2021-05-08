Transfer news: Manchester City and Chelsea eyeing up Robert Lewandowski

Manchester City and Chelsea are both considering a move for Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowksi this summer, according to reports.

Both clubs are expected to be in the market for a striker, with Sergio Aguero leaving City when his contract expires this summer and the Blues set to end the season without a single player getting into double figures for goals scored.

ESPN are reporting that PSG are also interested in signing Lewandowski, although that would depend on the future of Kylian Mbappe, who is still in negotiations over a new deal.

The 32-year-old has been in typically scintillating form this season, banging in an astonishing 48 goals for Bayern, who have just secured a ninth straight Bundesliga title, and Poland – with three games of the league campaign still to go. He’s currently on a run of 11 straight games scoring for club and country, notching 17 goals in that time.

Lewandowski was widely tipped to win last year’s Ballon d’Or, which was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Despite Aguero’s departure, City may not look for another ready-made superstar to succeed him; Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions in waiting have enjoyed great success without a recognised striker for much of the season.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have been linked with Aguero, who will be available on a free transfer.

