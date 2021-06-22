Watch Euro 2020: Croatia add a third against Scotland with an Ivan Perisic header
Croatia go 3-1 up against Scotland and look likely to qualify for the last 16 of Euro 2020
It looks like Euro 2020 heartache for Scotland as Croatia go into a 3-1 lead with 15 minutes to go at Hampden Park.
Ivan Perisic rose highest from a Luka Modric corner from the left to all but put the World Cup runners-up into the last 16.
Modric 🅰Perisic ⚽️Scotland have a real mountain to climb now#ITVFootball #Euro2020 #CROSCO pic.twitter.com/HUdgh3sfvUJune 22, 2021
See more
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.