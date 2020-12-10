Which teams can English clubs face in the Champions League last 16?

The group stage of the 2020-2021 Champions League was completed on Wednesday night, with 16 teams set to progress through to the knock-out stage.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea all booked their place in the draw, which will take place in Nyon, Switzerland on December 14.

The three English sides are seeded, along with holders Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Paris St Germain and Real Madrid, so cannot meet each other.

Teams who were in the same group will also be kept apart in the last 16, as will those from the same country, with the fixtures set to be played over two legs spread out during February and March 2021.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at which clubs could stand between the Premier League sides and a place in the quarter-finals.

Barcelona

The Spanish giants are a shadow of their former selves this season, well off the pace in LaLiga and Ronald Koeman’s men finished runners-up to Juventus in Group G. Despite not being the threat they once were, all three English clubs will be keen to avoid tackling Lionel Messi.

Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone’s side progressed second in Group A behind Bayern Munich, so are a potential opponent for any of the English teams. Los Rojiblancos top LaLiga, unbeaten in 10 games so far and would present a major threat to any club’s hope of European success.

RB Leipzig

Leipzig celebrated a memorable victory over Manchester United in the group stage (PA Wire via DPA)

The Germans won four of their Group H matches, but ended up second to PSG, who also took 12 points. Leipzig’s 3-2 victory over Manchester United on Tuesday night consigned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to the Europa League. Currently third in the Bundesliga, the 2020 Champions League semi-finalists are another team which England’s trio will be out to avoid.

Atalanta

Atalanta won at Anfield in the group stage, and could face one of the other English clubs in the last 16 (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

The Serie A side finished second in Group D behind Liverpool, so will be kept apart from the Reds in the last 16. Although beaten 5-0 in Bergamo by the Premier League champions at the start of November, the 2-0 victory at Anfield a few weeks later showed Atalanta should not be underestimated.

Porto

After qualifying behind Manchester City in Group C, the Portuguese side are potential opponents for the other two English sides. Porto held City to a goalless draw in Estadio do Dragao at the start of December, and Sergio Conceicao’s side remain a dark horse to make the last eight.

Borussia Monchengladbach

At one stage it looked as if the Germans would top Group B ahead of Real Madrid before Los Blancos’ European recovery with a 2-0 victory in their final fixture against each other on Wednesday night. The Foals are potential opponents for any of the English clubs, and should not be underestimated, especially at Borussia-Park.

Sevilla

Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui went head-to-head with Chelsea boss Frank Lampard in the group stage (Toby Melville/PA)

Chelsea’s 4-0 win away win over the Spaniards – with Olivier Giroud scoring all the goals against a much-changed team – saw the Blues take charge in Group E and they will be kept apart in the last 16. Julen Lopetegui’s well-drilled outfit have been in consistent domestic form as they push for a top-six place and will be no pushovers.

Lazio

Another team which any of the English clubs could be drawn against, with the Italians having come through Group F behind Borussia Dortmund. Simone Inzaghi has guided the Rome club into the knock-out stage for the first time since 1999-2000, with the Biancocelesti undefeated in their six games, which included a 3-1 home win over Dortmund.