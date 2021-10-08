Young Players Ballon d'Or 2021: Nominees announced for the Kopa award

The nominees for the Young Ballon d'Or 2021 are in, with France Football's award for the greatest young footballer on Earth set to be announced in December.

Last year, the award was cancelled for the first time in its history, owing to the pandemic but the Ballon d'Or is returning for 2021 and taking the previous 12 months of football into account.

The award for the young player of the year is a prestigious title named after French footballer Raymond Kopa, who represented Real Madrid in the 1950s.

Young Players Ballon d'Or 2021 award nominees

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

(Borussia Dortmund) Jérémy Doku (Rennes)

(Rennes) Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax)

(Ajax) Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)

(Manchester United) Nuno Mendes (PSG)

(PSG) Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

(Bayern Munich) Pedri (Barcelona)

(Barcelona) Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund)

(Borussia Dortmund) Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

(Arsenal) Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

