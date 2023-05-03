Tottenham report: Paulo Dybala could join from Roma for just £10 MILLION

Tottenham Hotspur are one of several clubs who have been alerted to the availability of Roma forward Paulo Dybala.

Tottenham have historically been linked with the Argentine star, pursuing him in 2019 with the likes of Manchester United. Back then, the move fell through with Dybala's wage demands being too much for Spurs.

The 29-year-old has since moved from Juventus to the Italian capital – but though he's only been playing under Jose Mourinho for the Giallorossi for 12 months, his representatives have been working behind the scenes to potentially secure him a Premier League move.

Dybala plays under former Tottenham coach, Jose Mourinho (Image credit: Danilo Di Giovanni/Getty Images)

According to 90min (opens in new tab), a bargain release clause kicks in for Dybala this summer, in which the forward would be available for around €20 million for rival Serie A clubs. Excitingly for English sides, however, that fee is dramatically reduced for Premier League sides.

Dybala will reportedly be for sale for just £12m, should Tottenham wish to reignite their address. They're far from the only club on the Argentine's tail, however, with Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United all informed of the clause, according to 90min.

"While none of the English sides have immediately dismissed the offer, there are long-standing concerns that Dybala is not interested in a move to the Premier League and any efforts to sign him would ultimately prove futile," the report states. This lack of interest in moving to England (opens in new tab) has reared its head in the past.

But with such a cut-price deal available, and with Tottenham desperately seeking reinforcements in creativity – the club were nicknamed "Juventus-on-Thames" (opens in new tab), after recent manager Antonio Conte and sporting director Fabio Paratici brought in players from Serie A – the deal feels like a knee-jerk reaction from Daniel Levy in order to strengthen this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has a lot of work to do this summer (Image credit: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Roma are into the last four of the Europa League this season, with Jose Mourinho attracting interest from across Europe for his renaissance as a manager, following the Tottenham job.

Dybala is valued at €30m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

