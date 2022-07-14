Manchester United report: Red Devils face fresh competition for former Serie A star
Manchester United could face competition from Roma for the signature of Paulo Dybala, according to reports.
The Argentina international has emerged as a potential target for the Red Devils after Cristiano Ronaldo told the club he wishes to leave.
The Portuguese superstar is unhappy at Old Trafford after United (opens in new tab)'s failure to qualify for the Champions League last season.
Ronaldo has received a lucrative offer from a foreign club (opens in new tab), but it is still not clear whether or not his current employers would be willing to sell him.
Dybala is a very different type of player to his former Juventus (opens in new tab) team-mate, but he is thought to be one of the names under consideration at Old Trafford.
The Argentine has also been linked with a move to Arsenal (opens in new tab), and Italian publication Corriere dello Sport (opens in new tab) reports that Roma (opens in new tab) have now entered the race.
Jose Mourinho's side won the Europa Conference League last term but the manager now wants Roma to take the next step.
He believes Dybala could help his team do exactly that, and his vast Serie A experience is an added bonus.
The attacker has recently dropped his wage demands to £100,000 per week having struggled to find a new club.
That would be welcomed by all three of his suitors, although United appear to be focused on other targets for now.
Dybala left Juventus at the end of last season after the two parties were unable to agree terms on a new deal.
The 28-year-old spent seven seasons at the Allianz Stadium, during which time he won five Serie A titles and four Coppas Italia.
Dybala was part of the team that Max Allegri led to the Champions League final in 2017.
He scored 115 goals in 293 appearances for the club in all competitions, and was voted as the most valuable player in Serie A when Juve won the Scudetto in the 2019/20 campaign.
