Manchester United report: No contact for Argentina star as Cristiano Ronaldo remains priority

Keeping Cristiano Ronaldo remains Manchester United’s priority, say reports, despite rumoured interest in free agent Paulo Dybala.

The Portuguese superstar wants to play Champions League football next season and has asked to be sold if a suitable offer arrives.

The likes of Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Napoli, Porto and Sporting CP have all been linked with the 37-year-old since his stunning request.

(Image credit: Getty)

That led to reports that United were considering making a move for Dybala, who is a free agent after leaving Juventus at the end of his contract.

However, the Manchester Evening News (opens in new tab) reports that sources at Old Trafford insist there has been no contact with Dybala’s representatives.

The Manchester club are instead focused on convincing Ronaldo to stay put for next season and compete in the Europa League.

(Image credit: Getty)

United have taken the stance that the Portugal international isn’t for sale, with one more year left to run on his contract and the option beyond that of a one-year extension.

Ronaldo didn’t show up for the first two days of pre-season training due to family reasons, and there are now doubts around whether he will participate in the tour of Thailand and Australia, which starts on Friday.

More Manchester United stories

Frenkie de Jong has been United's top target this summer and the Red Devils are close to agreeing a deal - although they remain willing to walk away if the price isn't right and Harry Maguire even came up in talks at one point.

A bid has been submitted for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, while United are closing in on Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia.

Marco Asensio of Real Madrid has emerged as a surprise target, but Erik ten Hag will have a budget of just £100 million to work with this summer.