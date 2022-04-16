Tottenham report: Spurs and Arsenal both want Paulo Dybala – and one factor could swing it

Tottenham and Arsenal could battle it out for the signature of Juventus forward Paulo Dybala this summer, according to reports.

The Serie A side confirmed last month that the Argentina international will not be at the Allianz Stadium next season.

The two parties failed to reach an agreement over a new contract for Dybala, who has been a Juventus player since 2015.

The ex-Palermo man is unlikely to be short of offers despite an underwhelming last couple of seasons at Juve.

Corriere dello Sport writes that both Arsenal and Tottenham have held discussions with Dybala's agent, Jorge Antun.

The Gunners could sign at least two new forwards this summer as Mikel Arteta seeks to bolster his squad.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left the Emirates Stadium for Barcelona in January, while Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are out of contract in June.

Lacazette has struggled for goals this term, scoring only four in 25 Premier League appearances, while Nketiah has found opportunities hard to come by.

It is not immediately clear how Tottenham might use Dybala given the fantastic recent form of Son Heung-min, Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevski.

However, Spurs managing director Fabio Paratici was the man who brought Dybala to Juventus in 2015 and that existing relationship could be an important factor.

The Argentine came close to joining Spurs in 2019, but the deal fell through after protracted negotiations over his image rights.

Manchester United have also been linked with Dybala in the past but it is not known whether or not Erik ten Hag, who is set to take over at Old Trafford in the summer, will pursue a deal for the free agent.

If it does turn out to be a two-horse race, whichever of Arsenal or Tottenham finishes fourth in the Premier League could have the edge.

Dybala has scored 113 goals in 285 matches in all competitions for Juventus.

He has won five Serie A titles and four Coppas Italia during his time in Turin, and finished as a Champions League runner-up in 2017.

