Paulo Dybala announces Juventus exit

Paulo Dybala has revealed on social media that Monday's Serie A clash against Lazio will be his last for the Bianconeri

Paulo Dybala in action for Juventus.
Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala has announced in an emotional post on social media that he will be leaving the Italian giants this summer.

Dybala, who is in his seventh season in Turin after three campaigns with Palermo, revealed that Monday's Serie A clash with Lazio will be his last for the Bianconeri.

"It is difficult to find the right words to greet you," he wrote on Twitter.

"There are many years and many emotions involved, all together ... I thought we would be together even more years, but fate puts us on different paths."

And he added: "I will never forget everything you made me experience, every game, every goal.

"With you I grew up, I learned, I lived and I dreamed. It has been 7 years of magic, 12 trophies and 115 goals that no one will take away from us. Never. Thank you for supporting me in difficult times."

Dybala, whose contract expires this summer, is available on a free transfer.

The Argentine attacker has been linked with Atletico Madrid, Inter and Roma, among others, but could also interest a number of Premier League clubs.

