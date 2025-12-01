Manchester United land agreement to sign midfielder dubbed ‘the next Moises Caicedo’: report
Manchester United are looking to bolster their midfield ranks with the young $1m-rated talent
Manchester United have reportedly sealed an agreement to sign a young midfielder dubbed “the next Moises Caicedo”.
The Red Devils are in the market for a midfielder, with Casemiro’s current deal set to expire in the summer, and players like Manuel Ugarte seemingly struggling to step up to the plate in Ruben Amorim’s mind.
Despite the window currently being closed, the Old Trafford outfit have moved bolster their midfield numbers.
Manchester United to make up for missing out on Moises Caicedo
Chelsea star Caicedo was scouted by United while he was still a teenager at Independiente de Valle in 2021, but the Red Devils opted to abandon their pursuit.
He instead went to Brighton, and it quickly became apparent that the Manchester club had made an error, with Caicedo later being sold to the Blues for a £115m package.
Now, according to El Diario, United have moved to sign a player tipped to be the next Caicedo, a teenager called Cristian Orozco.
The 17-year-old is currently with Fortaleza CEIF in Colombia’s top tier, but based on the latest reveal, United have agreed a $1m deal for the midfielder.
It is believed that the Colombia youth international will link up with the Red Devils next summer, after he’s turned 18, so to abide by the rules governing the purchase of young players.
Orozco has been branded a modern defensive midfielder, with strong ball recovery and accurate passing; a more technical profile in the mould of Caicedo, rather than a physical force like Casemiro.
Nevertheless, should Orozco sign for United and progress to the first team, that is undoubtedly the position he’ll take.
In FourFourTwo’s opinion, it is certainly the profile of player United need to be looking at.
However, with Casemiro potentially going next summer, the Red Devils need someone who can impact the team straight away, rather than someone who needs years of development.
If they do land Orozco, they will still need a similar profile of player, who is further along their development journey.
Manchester United next face West Ham United, when Premier League action returns this week.
