Manchester United land agreement to sign midfielder dubbed ‘the next Moises Caicedo’: report

News
By published

Manchester United are looking to bolster their midfield ranks with the young $1m-rated talent

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim
Ruben Amorim could soon have another young midfielder at his disposal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly sealed an agreement to sign a young midfielder dubbed “the next Moises Caicedo”.

LIVE CYBER MONDAY BOOTS Q&A

Black Friday / Cyber Monday Q&amp;amp;A

(Image credit: Future)

Ask our experts all week through to Cyber Monday for their tailored advice

The Red Devils are in the market for a midfielder, with Casemiro’s current deal set to expire in the summer, and players like Manuel Ugarte seemingly struggling to step up to the plate in Ruben Amorim’s mind.

Despite the window currently being closed, the Old Trafford outfit have moved bolster their midfield numbers.

Manchester United to make up for missing out on Moises Caicedo

Chelsea squad for 2024/25 LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Mois&amp;eacute;s Caicedo of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Crystal Palace FC at Stamford Bridge on September 01, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)

United were considering signing Caicedo back in 2021, before he moved to Brighton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea star Caicedo was scouted by United while he was still a teenager at Independiente de Valle in 2021, but the Red Devils opted to abandon their pursuit.

He instead went to Brighton, and it quickly became apparent that the Manchester club had made an error, with Caicedo later being sold to the Blues for a £115m package.

Moises Caicedo

United are determined not to miss out on the next Caicedo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, according to El Diario, United have moved to sign a player tipped to be the next Caicedo, a teenager called Cristian Orozco.

The 17-year-old is currently with Fortaleza CEIF in Colombia’s top tier, but based on the latest reveal, United have agreed a $1m deal for the midfielder.

It is believed that the Colombia youth international will link up with the Red Devils next summer, after he’s turned 18, so to abide by the rules governing the purchase of young players.

Orozco has been branded a modern defensive midfielder, with strong ball recovery and accurate passing; a more technical profile in the mould of Caicedo, rather than a physical force like Casemiro.

Nevertheless, should Orozco sign for United and progress to the first team, that is undoubtedly the position he’ll take.

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 07: Cristian Orozco of Colombia passes the ball during the FIFA Under-17 World Cup match between El Salvador and Colombia at Aspire Academy on November 07, 2025 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Cristian Orozco is the captain of the Colombia under-17 national team (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, it is certainly the profile of player United need to be looking at.

However, with Casemiro potentially going next summer, the Red Devils need someone who can impact the team straight away, rather than someone who needs years of development.

If they do land Orozco, they will still need a similar profile of player, who is further along their development journey.

Manchester United next face West Ham United, when Premier League action returns this week.

Get Manchester United tickets at Seat Unique

Get Manchester United tickets at Seat Unique

Manchester United's hospitality offers comfortable, padded seating in the North West Quadrant. The package includes a concourse meal deal (hot food, drink, and snack) and the official matchday programme. Guests also receive a 10 per cent Megastore discount and non-matchday Museum entry, providing a great value, family-friendly match experience for home fans.

View Deal
Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.