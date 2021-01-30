Liverpool transfer news: Reds consider shock move for Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi

Liverpool are considering a shock move for Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi, according to reports.

The Reds’ injury crisis was compounded on Thursday when Joel Matip was taken off in their 3-1 defeat of Tottenham.

Jurgen Klopp described Matip’s ankle issue as “serious”, although he hinted on Friday that the injury might not be as bad as he first feared.

However, with Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk likely to miss the rest of the season, Klopp finds himself short of central defenders.

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have been forced to fill in at the back in recent weeks.

The inexperienced Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams have also been pushed into service this term.

Liverpool initially ruled out signing a new defender during the January transfer window, but Matip’s injury could force a late U-turn before the market closes for business on Monday.

And according to the Daily Telegraph , the Premier League champions are weighing up a move for Mustafi.

The German has fallen out of favour at Arsenal, having made only three Premier League appearances this season.

All three of those outings have come as a substitute, with Mustafi yet to start a top-flight encounter in 2020/21.

The former Valencia man is out of contract in the summer and Liverpool believe they could sign him for free this month.

There have been suggestions that Mustafi could terminate his contract early and join the Reds before Monday.

Any such move would require Arsenal’s agreement, but the Gunners might welcome the opportunity to get Mustafi’s earnings off the wage bill.

Liverpool return to Premier League action against David Moyes’ in-form West Ham side on Sunday.

Klopp’s side head into the weekend four points adrift of top spot, having ended their five-match winless run with that victory over Spurs last time out.

