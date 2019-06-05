20 Premier League players who should leave their clubs this summer

Clyne spent the second half of last season on loan at Bournemouth and sealing a permanent departure from Anfield should be his next priority. Trent Alexander-Arnold is now firmly established as Liverpool’s principal right-back, and there’s little point in the former Southampton defender seeing out the final year of his contract on Merseyside.

It’s unclear whether Bournemouth will be back in for Clyne this summer; regardless, there are several Premier League clubs who would be improved by his presence in the squad.