Rated! YOUR Premier League club's worst player of 2017-18

As blunder followed blunder, English supporters were left wondering how Mustafi ever won 20 caps for Germany. Sure, Arsenal’s defensive issues are bigger than one player – recruitment, coaching, tactics, team balance – but that excuse only goes so far when you're a £35m signing designed to eliminate the problem, not exacerbate it.

At the critical junctures of Arsenal’s season, Mustafi was unwittingly decisive and, more broadly, the erratic nature of his play appeared to destabilise the entire defensive unit.