Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has met with Antoine Semenyo over move, with £65m release clause confirmed: report

Manchester United have the upper hand over rivals in their pursuit of Antoine Semenyo.

Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim welcomed three new forwards to Old Trafford over the summer in the form of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko, with all three improving Manchester United this term.

But links with further firepower refuse to die down, as Amorim looks to capitalise on good recent form and target a place in Europe.

Manchester United are in for Antoine Semenyo, with release clause set at £65m

As reported by David Ornstein of The Athletic, Bournemouth are facing the prospect of losing talisman Antoine Semenyo midseason with a £65 million release clause in place for the Ghana international.

The Cherries fended off interest for the forward over the summer and after losing the likes of Ilya Zabarnyi, Milos Kerkez and Dean Huijsen to huge clubs, extended Semenyo's contract with a release clause in place for his eventual departure.

Semenyo has been electric for the last couple of seasons (Image credit: Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

According to a report from Manchester Evening News, Amorim met with the wide-man over the summer to assess his character over a move.

Despite United adding three new forwards to their frontline over the summer, the likes of Vitor Roque and Karim Adeyemi continue to be linked with a move to Old Trafford, with Joshua Zirkzee's imminent exit leaving Amorim short of forwards.

Semenyo – ranked at no.10 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left wingers in the world right now – could even be used as a utility player in the frontline and at wing-back, should United follow up on their summer interest, though they face competition from rivals.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has already told the Market Madness podcast, “I don't think it is going to be with Liverpool,” regarding Semenyo's move, while both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are stacked with attackers. Manchester City remain an option, too, but haven't been linked.

FourFourTwo understands, however, that it is unlikely that Semenyo leaves Dorset this winter.

Ruben Amorim could add another attacker to his side (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the release clause dropping further in the summer, it remains likelier that its presence in January is simply there to kickstart a potential battle between suitors for Semenyo's signature, with the biggest clubs in the league coming to an agreement with the 25-year-old ahead of selling stars over the summer.

The player himself has the power to reject any move in January – meaning that United could come to a gentleman's agreement over a summer move before moving any deadwood ahead of making the purchase then, similar to how Arsenal signed Martin Zubimendi over rivals in the expectation of letting Jorginho leave over the summer.

Semenyo is worth €55m, according to Transfermarkt. Manchester United host Everton when Premier League action resumes after the international break.