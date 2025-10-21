Manchester City report: Record transfer agreed for Brazilian wonderkid
Manchester City brought in several younger stars over the summer, with their ownership group continuing their focus on youth
Manchester City are planning for the future, as a record transfer has been agreed for a Brazilian youngster.
The Citizens are still in a transitional phase at the moment, as Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola looks to regenerate a side who won six Premier League titles in eight seasons and lifted the Treble in 2023.
Work is still ongoing in the transfer market to improve the squad at the Etihad – but an exciting deal has been completed by the board for a Brazilian teenager who may well have a big part to play for City.
Manchester City are revolutionising their squad - now a record deal has been sorted for one Brazilian superstar
In the last two transfer windows, City have made significant headway in clearing out several of their over-30s, moving the likes of Ilkay Gundogan, Ederson, Scott Carson and Kyle Walker on for the next generation.
In their place, Guardiola has welcomed the likes of Rayan Cherki, Tijjani Reijnders and Omar Marmoush, while spending £180 million on a rebuild over the summer.
Now, journalist Jorge Nicola has revealed on his YouTube channel that the City Football Group have completed the purchase of 14-year-old Dieghuinho from Esforca in Sao Paulo for Bahia.
Bahia are a sister club of City managed by goalkeeping legend Rogerio Ceni, with Sport Witness noting that, “CFG are building a long-term development network, giving young players a path that could eventually lead to Manchester City, the group’s flagship club”.
Dieguinho is one particular starlet who seems destined for the big leagues with his £860,000 transfer fee marking a record for a player under 16 in Brazil. Esforca, meanwhile, were only established in 2021.
City have made a serious effort in recent times to sign the best youngsters in South America, with both Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis and River Plate prodigy Claudio Echverri getting time on the pitch under Guardiola before heading out on loan to continue their respective developments.
Highly-rated Norwegian midfield teen Sverre Nypan, meanwhile joined over the summer before heading out on loan to the Championship.
The City Football Group was established in part to foster these networks that would allow players to make the leap from their own respective cultures to the top table of English football, with Savinho a serious example in recent times.
The 21-year-old was signed by CFS side Troyes before heading on loan to fellow sister club Girona, then signing for City permanently last year – but the global football entity is not without its controversy, with Troyes fans in particular protesting against their owners in the wake of their relegation, while letting a talent like Savinho leave for an affiliate club.
Manchester City travel to Villarreal as Champions League action continues tonight.
