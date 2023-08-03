Is this the best bit of transfer business this summer? Fulham set to cash in on Willian just two weeks after signing him for free: report

Fulham could be about to receive a transfer fee for a player they signed for free less than three weeks ago, in what might just be the most bizarre/weirdest/best bit of transfer business this summer.

The Cottagers re-signed Willian on a one-year contract on July 17, with the club retaining the option of adding another year. The Brazilian spent last season at Fulham, but left following the expiry of his contract.

Nottingham Forest made him an offer, but Willian ultimately decided to return to Fulham. However, he could be on the move a lot sooner than expected, after receiving a proposal from Saudi Arabia.

According to The Athletic, Al-Shabab have offered Willian the chance to double his wages to over £200,000-a-week on a one-year contract, and are willing to pay a fee to bring him to the Middle East.

While the report suggests Fulham haven't received an offer from Al-Shabab, the Premier League side will want a fee for the 34-year-old. Transfermarkt currently values Willian at £2.5m, considering his age and length of contract.

They could, therefore, make a healthy profit on an ageing player they managed to bring to the club for free just weeks ago. Willian might opt to stay at Fulham, however, as he's clearly happy to stay in London - where he's also played for Chelsea and Arsenal.

Willian impressed at Fulham last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

After signing for the club, Willian said: “I’m completely happy. Happy to sign one more year with Fulham. Happy to continue the work that I did last season with all my team-mates.”

Along with Willian, Fulham have also signed Calvin Bassey from Ajax and Raul Jimenez from Wolves this summer. Aleksandar Mitrovic looks destined to leave, though, with the Serbian striker set to force a move through amid heavy interest from Saudi Arabia as well.

Mitrovic is attempting to force through a move away from Craven Cottage (Image credit: Getty)

