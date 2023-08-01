Fulham season preview 2023/24: Why it's a season of consolidation at Craven Cottage

The Fulham season preview 2023/24 focuses on one key objective: survival.

Despite a top-10 finish and a points haul (52) bettered only in 2008/09 from their 16 Premier League seasons, Fulham’s first mission in 2023/24 is still staying up. The Cottagers recruited well last summer – in Willian’s case, unexpectedly so – and that will be vital again with quality rather than quantity needed.

Aleksandar Mitrovic overcame injuries and a lengthy ban to score 15 goals in all competitions and banish any doubts of his top-flight suitability, but Fulham require someone who can play with the Serbian if he stays - or replaces him if he goes to Saudi Arabia or elsewhere.

At the back, they need a long-term replacement for 35-year-old Tim Ream. The ambitious Marco Silva will want to push on and see if Fulham can qualify for Europe, but the key will be to build a solid base and turn The Cottage into a fortress. FourFourTwo previews Fulham's Premier League season

Fulham season preview 2023/24: The lesson from last year

Maintain consistency. Fulham’s record against last season’s bottom half was the bedrock of 2022-23 – they beat nearly everyone, including a delightful first defeat since March 2006 of SW6 neighbours Chelsea – and Silva must again target those fixtures.

But nor did they roll over against the Champions League qualifiers – it took late goals from Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle to beat the Cottagers. Gritty 1-0 victories at Leicester and Brighton typify a knack of winning ugly on the road, which will be especially useful with opposition sides now used to Silva’s low defensive block.

Fulham binned the ‘yo-yo’ tag last term and the objective will be to establish themselves in the top flight, as they did between 2001 and 2014. Their manager demands nothing less.

The coach: Marco Silva

(Image credit: George Wood/Getty Images)

Marco Silva can do no wrong. A record-breaking promotion in his first Fulham season and a top-half Premier League finish in his second – now what about his third? The Portuguese boss will want to build on that promise, and the club must match his ambitions or his itchy feet may be scratched elsewhere.

Key player: Bernd Leno

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Costing £6m from Arsenal, Bernd Leno has been some bargain. The keeper’s multiple match-winning displays ensured Fulham were well clear of the drop and earned him a Germany recall. Thanks largely to Leno, Fulham conceded 11 fewer goals in the league last term than one might expect according to xG.

The mood around Fulham

Excellent. Finishing above Chelsea and nine other teams was more than most Fulham supporters would have dared to dream for 12 months ago. Yet, for all of the positivity, there remains the nagging sense that some points were left out there. Only Nottingham Forest and Leeds conceded more goals in the final 15 minutes of games last season.

One to watch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Luke Harris. The exciting 18-year-old midfielder, who models his game on Frank Lampard and has been called up by Wales, has impressed in the Fulham academy and made a handful of first-team cameos for Marco Silva. This could be a breakthrough season.

Most likely to...

Pick up a suspension before the clocks go back: Joao Palhinha, if he stays put. The Portugal international made an instant impact on opponents’ shins in his debut campaign, making more tackles (147) than anybody else. The 28-year-old bagged 14 bookings and Fulham lost each of the three games he missed through suspension, by an aggregate scoreline of 3-10. Ouch.

Least likely to...

Score a penalty. For everything Mitrovic is very good at – heading, shouting, grabbing referees – spot-kicks are not one of them. He missed four last term.

The fan's view: Jack Stroudley (J_Strudders)

Last season was better than any Fulham fan could have expected – a top-10 spot, FA Cup quarter-final and finishing above Chelsea.

This season will be different because we’re not seen as underdogs any more. We took everybody by surprise with the way we’d take the game to anyone.

I won’t be happy unless we stay up. Despite that really good season, I don’t think we can be too ambitious.

I’m least looking forward to playing Brentford, despite it being a west London derby. The Bees are a bit of a bogey side, annoyingly.

The pantomime villain will be referee Chris Kavanagh. Everyone will remember what happened during the FA Cup quarter-final at Old Trafford in March: three red cards in a minute and a subsequent eight-game ban for Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Our key player will be Joao Palhinha. With his ability to put any team under pressure and help his own side when in transition, he wouldn’t look out of place at any club in this division.

Our most underrated player is Kenny Tete, who may be the best one-on-one tackler I’ve seen at Fulham.

The fans’ opinion of the gaffer could not be any higher. Marco Silva is adored by all, for bringing attractive football to Craven Cottage while ensuring we’re solid enough to see out games.

Fans think our owner is good, I guess, as things on the pitch are finally falling into place. But ticket prices have been rising for years and the new season’s figures are quite alarming, with an average rise of 18 per cent.

We’ll finish 13th. A slight drop-off seems inevitable. Chelsea won’t be as poor as they were last season, sadly, and other sides will improve.

