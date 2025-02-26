Players who scored landmark goals in the Premier League

Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring for Manchester United against Swansea in November 2016.

The Premier League kicked off in August 1992 and Manchester United were the inaugural champions in May 1993.

In that first season, the competition featured 22 clubs and 1,222 goals were scored.

Reduced to a 20-team affair in 1994/95, over 30,000 goals have now been scored in the Premier League since its inception.

From the very first through to the 30,000th, here is a look at some of the landmark strikes in more than 30 years of the Premier League...

Brian Deane (Sheffield United vs Manchester United, August 1992)

Sheffield United's Brian Deane competes for the ball with Manchester United's Darren Ferguson on the opening day of the inaugural Premier League season in August 1992. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first Premier League goal was scored by Sheffield United's Brian Deane in a 2-1 win over Manchester United at Bramall Lane on August 15th, 1992.

Deane scored with a header following a long throw after just five minutes and went on to add a second later in the game. Mark Hughes netted United's goal.

Éric Cantona (Leeds United vs Tottenham, August 1992)

Eric Cantona in action for Leeds United in February 1992. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Éric Cantona helped Leeds United win the last First Division title in 1991/92 and the Frenchman scored the Premier League's first hat-trick in August 1992.

Cantona hit three as Leeds thrashed Tottenham 5-0 at Elland Road and among those goals was the 100th in the Premier League, which had started just 10 days earlier.

Mark Crossley (Nottingham Forest vs Blackburn Rovers, September 1992)

Mark Crossley in action for Nottingham Forest in January 1993. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Mark Crossley has the dubious honour of scoring the Premier League's first-ever own goal.

It came in a 4-1 defeat for Brian Clough's side against Blackburn Rovers in September 1992. Crossley saved a header from a corner, but somehow managed to spill the ball into his net after he had landed on the turf.

Mike Newell (Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest, April 1993)

Mike Newell in action for Blackburn Rovers against Spartak Moscow in September 1995. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 1,000th Premier League goal was scored by Mike Newell for Blackburn Rovers against Nottingham Forest in April 1993.

Newell netted Rovers' third in a 3-1 win at the City Ground and in 1994/95, he was part of the squad which won the Premier League.

Efan Ekoku (Norwich City vs Everton, September 1993)

Efan Ekoku in action for Norwich City against Liverpool at Anfield in April 1994. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Efan Ekoku scored Norwich City's first-ever goal in European competition, netting for the Canaries against Vitesse Arnhem in the UEFA Cup on September 15th, 1993.

And 10 days later, the Nigerian forward became the first player to score four in a Premier League game as he netted all but one of Norwich's goals in a 5-1 win against Everton at Goodison Park.

Andy Cole (Manchester United vs Ipswich Town, March 1995)

Andy Cole celebrates after scoring for Manchester United against Ipswich in March 1995. (Image credit: Alamy)

Andy Cole got off to something of a slow start following his £7 million move from Newcastle to Manchester United in January 1995.

But everything clicked in an incredible 9-0 win for the Red Devils against Ipswich Town in March as Cole became the first player to score five times in a Premier League game.

Chris Sutton (Blackburn Rovers vs Leicester City, December 1996)

Chris Sutton celebrates a goal for Blackburn Rovers against Southampton in November 1996. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Blackburn Rovers' Chris Sutton was involved in a landmark Premier League goal in December 1996, but it is not clear if the competition's 5,000th strike is his or not.

Sutton's effort in a 1-1 draw at Leicester City was either the 4,999th or 5,000th, with Aston Villa's Andy Townsend having been credited with scoring at exactly the same time.

Andy Townsend (Aston Villa vs Southampton, December 1996)

Aston Villa in action for Aston Villa against Coventry City in October 1995. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aston Villa midfielder Andy Townsend was credited by the Premier League as scoring at the same time as Blackburn's Chris Sutton netted against Leicester City in December 1996.

Townsend's strike against Southampton has been named as the competition's 5,000th in a video by the Premier League on landmark goals since, but the matter is one of some contention.

Alan Shearer (Blackburn Rovers vs Tottenham, December 1996)

Alan Shearer celebrates after scoring for Blackburn Rovers against Swindon Town in October 1993. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alan Shearer's goal for Blackburn Rovers against Tottenham in December 1996 saw the former England striker become the first player to reach 100 in the Premier League.

The only player to score 100 or more in the competition for two clubs, Shearer netted 112 for Blackburn and another 148 at Newcastle United to set a record of 260 strikes in the Premier League. He was also the first player to reach 200 Premier League goals, hitting that landmark in a 3-0 win for Newcastle against Charlton in April 2002.

Peter Schmeichel (Aston Villa vs Everton, October 2001)

Peter Schmeichel celebrates after scoring for Aston Villa against Everton in the Premier League in October 2001. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first goalkeeper to score in the Premier League was Peter Schmeichel.

A legend at Manchester United where he won it all, the Dane returned to England with Aston Villa after a spell at Sporting CP and volleyed home following a corner in a game at Everton in October 2001. Villa still lost the game 3-2 at Goodison Park.

Les Ferdinand (Tottenham vs Fulham, December 2001)

Les Ferdinand celebrates with Tottenham team-mate Darren Anderton after scoring the Premier League's 10,000th goal in a game against Fulham in December 2001. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham beat Fulham 4-0 at White Hart Lane in December 2001 and Les Ferdinand's opening goal was the 10,000th in the Premier League.

The Spurs striker received a bottle of Champagne after the match for his landmark goal. Darren Anderton, Simon Davies and Serhiy Rebrov netted the others.

Moritz Volz (Fulham vs Chelsea, January 2008)

Moritz Volz (left) celebrates with team-mates after scoring for Fulham against Chelsea in January 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fulham were on the receiving end of the Premier League's 10,000th goal, but one of their players scored the competition's 15,000th in January 2008.

Moritz Volz put Fulham 1-0 up against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and after two goals from the Blues, Carlos Bocanegra grabbed a late equaliser to seal a point for the visitors in a 2-2 draw in west London.

Marc Albrighton (Aston Villa vs Arsenal, December 2011)

Marc Albrighton scores for Aston Villa against Arsenal in December 2011. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Premier League's 20,000th goal was scored by Marc Albrighton for Aston Villa against Arsenal in December 2011.

Albrighton slotted home following a defensive error to level the scores at Villa Park, but substitute Yossi Benayoun hit a late winner for the Gunners. After his landmark goal, Albrighton was handed a £20,000 cheque by Premier League sponsor Barclays to give to charity.

Zlatan Ibrahimović (Manchester United vs Swansea City, November 2016)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring for Manchester United against Swansea City in November 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals in 46 appearances for Manchester United in 2016/17 and helped the Red Devils win the League Cup and the Europa League.

The Swedish striker also netted the Premier League's 25,000th goal in a 2-1 against Swansea City with a low strike from outside the area at the Liberty Stadium in November 2016.

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City vs Arsenal, June 2020)

Raheem Sterling celebrates after scoring for Manchester City against Arsenal in June 2020, the first goal after a long break due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After 100 days of inactivity due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Premier League football finally returned in June 2020, albeit with matches played in empty stadiums.

With Aston Villa and Sheffield United having earlier played out a 0-0 draw, the first goal after the return was scored by Manchester City's Raheem Sterling against Arsenal. City went on to win the game 3-0.

Chris Wood (Burnley vs Leeds United, August 2021)

Chris Wood celebrates with his team-mates after scoring for Burnley against Leeds United in August 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Burnley's Chris Wood netted the Premier League's 30,000th goal, flicking a Matt Lawton effort past Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier in August 2021.

The New Zealand striker's effort put the Clarets in front at Turf Moor, but a late Patrick Bamford goal saw the match end in a 1-1 draw.