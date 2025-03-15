Quiz! How much do you remember about Zlatan Ibrahimovic's sparkling and controversial career?

By published

The Swedish icon was one of the most brilliant yet divisive players of his era

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was never far from the headlines
Zlatan Ibrahimovic holds up a cigar while celebrating during his playing days at AC Milan (Image credit: Alamy)

From scintillating goals to controversial moves, Zlatan Ibrahimovic was rarely out of the news during his long and decorated playing career.

The maverick Swedish international provoked plenty of discussion both on and off the pitch with no shortage of memorable moments.

But just how much have they stuck in your memory?

To find out, we've assembled a few questions about Ibrahimovic's career that will put your memory and knowledge to the test.

There's no time limit and 10 questions to answer, so take your time over it!

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

