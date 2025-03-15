Quiz! How much do you remember about Zlatan Ibrahimovic's sparkling and controversial career?
The Swedish icon was one of the most brilliant yet divisive players of his era
From scintillating goals to controversial moves, Zlatan Ibrahimovic was rarely out of the news during his long and decorated playing career.
The maverick Swedish international provoked plenty of discussion both on and off the pitch with no shortage of memorable moments.
But just how much have they stuck in your memory?
To find out, we've assembled a few questions about Ibrahimovic's career that will put your memory and knowledge to the test.
There's no time limit and 10 questions to answer, so take your time over it!
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.
