Angel Di Maria News and Features

Date of birth: February 14, 1988
Instagram: @angeldimariajm
Clubs: Rosario Central, Benfica, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Paris St Germain
Country: Argentina
Signing fee: £44.3 million
The Argentina winger has consistently proven he is a winner, claiming league titles with Benfica, Real Madrid and Paris St Germain as well as a host of other trophies. Despite his disappointing one-season spell in the Premier League with Manchester United following his £59.7 million move in 2014, he has shown what he is capable of at PSG, with his goals and assists helping them win the league in the 2015-16, 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.
PSG goalkeeper: 'Di Maria hates Manchester United'
By Billy Dunmore
Manchester United Angel Di Maria's PSG teammate Marcin Bulka has claimed that the Argentinian can't stand his former club Manchester United.
Why PSG might finally be the Champions League team to fear in 2019/20
By Sam Blitz
Paris St Germain The Ligue 1 champions' 3-0 demolition of Real Madrid shows they could be strong contenders for European glory – but it's been a long time coming
Di Maria no Angel for Real Madrid as Paris St Germain punish Zidane’s men
By FourFourTwo Staff
Paris St Germain
10 major Premier League signings who were sold for a huge loss within a year
By Sean Cole
Premier League It’s sometimes better to just admit that you’ve made a mistake and move on. Each of these clubs bought a player who didn’t quite fit in – or was a total dud – and quickly sold them for a loss of millions
