Angel Di Maria News and Features

Date of birth: February 14, 1988
Instagram: @angeldimariajm
Clubs: Rosario Central, Benfica, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Paris St Germain
Country: Argentina
Signing fee: £44.3 million

The Argentina winger has consistently proven he is a winner, claiming league titles with Benfica, Real Madrid and Paris St Germain as well as a host of other trophies. Despite his disappointing one-season spell in the Premier League with Manchester United following his £59.7 million move in 2014, he has shown what he is capable of at PSG, with his goals and assists helping them win the league in the 2015-16, 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

By FourFourTwo Staff

Angel Di Maria PSG

PSG goalkeeper: 'Di Maria hates Manchester United'

By Billy Dunmore

Manchester United Angel Di Maria's PSG teammate Marcin Bulka has claimed that the Argentinian can't stand his former club Manchester United.

Manchester United

Di Maria at the double as PSG put four past nine-man Nice

By FourFourTwo Staff

Di Maria PSG Madrid

Why PSG might finally be the Champions League team to fear in 2019/20

By Sam Blitz

Paris St Germain The Ligue 1 champions' 3-0 demolition of Real Madrid shows they could be strong contenders for European glory – but it's been a long time coming

Paris St Germain

Di Maria no Angel for Real Madrid as Paris St Germain punish Zidane’s men

By FourFourTwo Staff

Homophobic banner briefly halts play as PSG go top of Ligue 1

By FourFourTwo Staff

Di Maria determined to keep on improving

By FourFourTwo Staff

Paris St Germain start title defence without Neymar

By FourFourTwo Staff

Neymar not involved as PSG launch title defence with win

By FourFourTwo Staff

Angel Di Maria

10 major Premier League signings who were sold for a huge loss within a year

By Sean Cole

Premier League It’s sometimes better to just admit that you’ve made a mistake and move on. Each of these clubs bought a player who didn’t quite fit in – or was a total dud – and quickly sold them for a loss of millions

Premier League
