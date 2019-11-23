Arturo Vidal News and Features

Date of birth: May 22, 1987

Instagram: @kingarturo23oficial

Club(s): Colo-Colo, Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Barcelona

Country: Chile

Signing fee: £16.2 million

Is considered one of the most complete midfielders in the world, known for his hard-tackling and aggressive approach. Began his career at Colo-Colo before signing for Bayer Leverkusen and then Juventus where he celebrated four Serie A titles. Moved to Bayern Munich - following the 2015 Champions League final defeat to Barcelona - and won three Bundesliga crowns before joining Barca. Has featured in two World Cups and won two Copa Americas for Chile.