Tottenham report: Antonio Conte wants to reunite with serial winner at Spurs

Tottenham are considering a January swoop for Inter midfielder Arturo Vidal, according to reports.

The Chile international is out of contract at San Siro next summer and is said to be weighing up his options.

Vidal has made 11 appearances in Serie A so far this season, but none of those have come as starts.

The 34-year-old started only two of Inter's six matches in the group stage of the Champions League.

According to La Tercera, Vidal has been left frustrated by his lack of action so far this term.

He is coming towards the end of his career and wants to be playing on a regular basis, especially as Chile are still fighting to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

The report states that Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has been in contact with Vidal over a potential move to north London.

The Chilean arguably played the best football of his career under Conte at Juventus.

The Italian then brought him to Inter in 2020 and the pair won the Serie A title together a few months later.

Of the nine league titles Vidal has won in the European game, five came under the management of Conte.

It is fair to say the duo enjoy an excellent working relationship - and Tottenham could profit from that.

Vidal has reportedly always wanted to play in the Premier League, and his tenacious style of play would no doubt make him a good fit.

There is also interest from Flamengo in Brazil, but the 34-year-old may feel he has one last European adventure left in him before he returns to South America.

Conte is expected to be backed in the January transfer window and he could make signing Vidal a priority.

Spurs will play their first match since December 5 on Sunday as Liverpool make the trip to north London.

Conte's side are then due to face West Ham in the quarter-finals of the League Cup on Wednesday.

