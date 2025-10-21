Watch Newcastle vs Benfica: Live streams, TV details as Jose Mourinho's side visit St James' Park in Champions League

Watch Newcastle vs Benfica today as Jose Mourinho brings his side to St James' Park for a mouthwatering Champions League clash, with all the details here on live streams and TV channels.

Newcastle vs Benfica: Key information • Date: Tuesday 21 October 2025 • Kick-off time: 20:00pm BST / 15:00pm ET • Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle • TV & streaming: TNT Sports 2, Discovery+ (UK) | Paramount+ (US) | Stan Sport (Australia) • Free stream: Tapmad (select territories) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Newcastle United will be looking for another famous European night at St James' Park as they host Benfica.

The Magpies hammered Union SG 4-0 in their last Champions League contest, with Nick Woltemade, Anthony Gordon (2) and Harvey Barnes all finding the net.

Benfica were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea, as Jose Mourinho made a return to his former stomping ground of Stamford Bridge, in their Matchday Two contest.

The Portuguese outfit also squandered a two-goal lead against Qarabag in their Matchday One clash, losing 3-2 before parting ways with Bruno Lage soon after.

Read on for all the details on how to watch Newcastle vs Benfica online, on TV, and from anywhere today.

Where to watch Newcastle vs Benfica in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Newcastle vs Benfica on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

For television viewers, the game is on TNT Sports 2 and the action gets underway at 20:00 BST. To watch Newcastle vs Benfica online, the TNT Sports coverage will be simulcast on the Discovery+ streaming platform.

Read more Read less ▼ Watch the Champions League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package for around £25-£30 per month on a long-term contract, but the easiest way to watch is through the Discovery+streaming platform for £30.99 a month.

Watch Newcastle vs Benfica in the US

Fans in the US can watch a Newcastle vs Benfica live stream on Paramount+, which is the home of the Champions League in the US.

Read more Read less ▼ Watch the Champions League on Paramount+ You can watch every single Champions League game live on Paramount+, which is the streaming platform of CBS. Plans start from $7.99 per month.

Can I watch Newcastle vs Benfica in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Newcastle vs Benfica on Stan Sport, which is the exclusive Champions League broadcaster down under.

Read more Read less ▼ Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is the new Optus Sport – home to every single Premier League and Champions League live stream. Sign up, add the Stan Sport package (AU$20 a month) to the base Stan plan ($12 a month), and watch away.

Can I watch Newcastle vs Benfica for free?

You can watch Newcastle vs Benfica for free through the Tapmad streaming platform, which is showing the game free of charge. Tapmad operates in various Asian territories, including Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal. Coverage is geo-restricted.

Watch Newcastle vs Benfica from anywhere

Out of the country? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Read more Read less ▼ DEAL: Up to 77% off NordVPN + 3 months FREE On top of being outstanding at unblocking streaming services, NordVPN is fast, has top-level security features and comes with a 30-day money back guarantee. Throw in a knock-down price and over 5,000 servers across 60 countries and it's a no-brainer.

Newcastle vs Benfica: Champions League preview

For Mourinho, winning on English soil would come no sweeter than at Newcastle United on Tuesday evening.

The enigmatic manager has faced the Magpies 21 times previously as manager, winning 11 of those contests and drawing 5.

It's a statistic that may throw off Newcastle's early confidence, but his toughest test will be to keep the Geordies quiet, in what could be another exciting European night for the hosts.

Newcastle United remain without Tino Livramento, Yoanne Wissa and Lewis Hall, but new signing Woltemade cannot stop scoring and will hope his rich run of form in front of goal continues this week.

Benfica beat Chaves 2-0 at the weekend in their final warm-up for a trip to the north-east, and how Mourinho's players respond to the cold climate could first be an interesting watch.

That win ended a two-game winless spell for Mourinho’s men but they stll remain five points adrift from current league leaders FC Porto.

The Eagles have won only one of their last nine away games against English teams in European competition and they are the underdogs again in this one.

There appears to be three names who will miss out for the visitors, with Alexander Bah (ACL), Manu Silva (ACL) and Bruma (Achilles tendon) all still currently on the treatment table.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Newcastle 2-0 Benfica

FourFourTwo cannot see anything other than a home win for the Magpies at St James' Park, with the atmosphere set to play a crucial part as always.