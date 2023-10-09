Deal alert: You can now get £120 off a PS5 and EA Sports FC 24 bundle

Fancy a Sony PS5 and EA Sports FC 24 for its cheapest ever price? Of course, you do.

Last week, a bundle dropped at a price of £479.99 – but even that's been bettered by a new bundle that's gone live on Amazon. If you're still playing on a PlayStation 4 and looking for an excuse to upgrade, look no further.

After all, it's October – it's basically Christmas, right?

You can buy a PlayStation 5 from Amazon for £479 – but get this – you can now get a PS5 and FC 24 chucked in for £409.99.

In our review of the game, we gave FC 24 four-and-a-half stars out of five, noting that the title, "remains the stupendously fun, ridiculous celebration of football it always has been."

This deal may not be around forever – so check it out while you can…

Sony PlayStation 5 + EA Sports FC 24 bundle Was: £429

Now: £409

