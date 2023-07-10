Is the new Chelsea home kit the nicest shirt in Europe this season?

The new Chelsea home kit has been released – and this might just be the most stunning shirt we've seen this summer.

It's a busy time to be a fan of this club, right? The Blues are hammering hard in the transfer market: so much so that they've not yet tied up a shirt sponsor for this one. But that doesn't matter, given that Nike have put together a top which could well become a modern classic for Chelsea fans.

So what do you reckon: one of the best Premier League kits of the season? One of the best football kits from anyone in Europe, even?

FFT's verdict

The new Chelsea home kit combines simplicity with shimmering logos for a stunning result

Nike have delivered a fair few hits but nothing unanimously beautiful since becoming Chelsea's kit manufacturer in 2017. The 2019/20 third shirt is perhaps still their best effort, however, for the way it tapped into a very specific 90s look with its black/orange palette, Futura logo and that collar.

Well, the American manufacturer is trying to bottle that same lightning. The 90s theme is back again with this one, as Blues stars are pictured with old phones, boomboxes and classic PS1s – there's even an appearance from former stars Roberto Di Matteo and Dennis Wise, the latter of whom is famous for being Amber from Love Island's dad.

A few things are obviously apparent with this one. Of course, there isn't a sponsor just yet. That will likely get announced in the next few weeks – but unfortunately, you can't buy the kit from nike.com in the meantime. That feels like a missed opportunity: plenty of fans would want to indulge in that retrotopia and purchase a logoless version of this.

And then there's the crest and Swoosh, which are both iridescent. That's become more and more popular in times, with the Lionesses' now-iconic Euros-winning top being the standout example. The genius of that one was that it was so minimal that it, quite literally, let the logos shine.

The boys from the Bridge have got the same kind of look. There isn't any distraction from the club crest or Nike logo on this one, aside from some blocking under the arms and on the cuffs. It's an ever-so-slightly brighter blue rather than a deep, royal shade, too: it feels very modern, despite the callbacks to 30 years ago.

The result is fantastic. Chelsea fans will be hoping this is the jersey to return to the top in.

Chelsea stars past and present model the new Nike Chelsea home kit 23/24 (Image credit: Chelsea/Nike)

Shirt info

What is the sizing like on the new Chelsea home kit for 2023/24? The sizing with all Nike football kits is natural enough for your size – though the cuffs and collar might be a little tight if you're looking for a slimmer fit. Nike have a full size guide here.