The new PSG home kit 2023/24 is out – and it's a great Ronaldinho reference

Nike's new PSG home kit 2023/24 has been released – and it's a return to form for Les Parisiens.

Last season's top inverted that famous Hechter stripe down the centre, while the one before that omitted it altogether. This time around it's back: with fan unrest high following a disappointing few seasons with Galacticos in the squad, surely this will calm at least a few fashion-conscious Frenchmen?

It's one of the best football kits of the summer so far and with an obvious nod to Ronaldinho, it might just become a cult favourite over next season.

FFT's verdict

The new PSG home kit 2023/24 is a direct callback to an absolute classic

Ahh, the noughties. When Lyon were the best team in France, Paris Saint-Germain briefly flirted with relegation battles and when Ronaldinho played in Ligue 1 before upping sticks for Barcelona.

The likes of Mikel Arteta and Mauricio Pochettino wore that iconic red stripe down the side of the chest but it's Ronnie who we associate with it most closely. Well, Nike have now decided in their infinite style wisdom that it's due a long-overdue return and wheeled out the current stars to model it for the freshly-crowned French champions.

Ronaldinho in the PSG shirt that inspired the new home top (Image credit: AFP via Getty Images)

Of course, we're not sure which ones are still going to be there next season, what with Neymar and Lionel Messi both linked with exits. Still, there's plenty in this shirt to make it perfect for a fresh start all round.

There's a subtle French flag on the neck, while the white lines either side of the red stripe are faded on this one. The stripe is bigger and bolder than it used to be – just to match the scaled-up ambitions of the side. And look – and a red Swoosh. Nice.

If you're anything like us at FourFourTwo, you look forward to the yearly dosage of PSG tops. As one of Nike's biggest clients – possibly their biggest pet project in the sport – there's usually something interesting to be gleaned.

This time, they're not trying to reinvent the wheel or give the biggest name in their handbook (Kylian Mbappe) something to stand out in. It's a fairly standard football shirt: but it's executed excellently and draws on the past.

Buy the shirt

The new PSG home kit for 2023/24 (Image credit: PSG)

Shirt info

What is the sizing like with the Nike PSG home shirt 23/24? The sizing with all Nike football kits is natural enough for your size – though the cuffs and collar might be a little tight if you're looking for a slimmer fit.