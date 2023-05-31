The new PSG home kit 2023/24 is out – and it's a great Ronaldinho reference
The new PSG home kit 2023/24 draws on a classic to deliver one of the finest shirts of the summer so far
Nike's new PSG home kit 2023/24 has been released – and it's a return to form for Les Parisiens.
Last season's top inverted that famous Hechter stripe down the centre, while the one before that omitted it altogether. This time around it's back: with fan unrest high following a disappointing few seasons with Galacticos in the squad, surely this will calm at least a few fashion-conscious Frenchmen?
It's one of the best football kits of the summer so far and with an obvious nod to Ronaldinho, it might just become a cult favourite over next season.
FFT's verdict
The new PSG home kit 2023/24 is a direct callback to an absolute classic
Ahh, the noughties. When Lyon were the best team in France, Paris Saint-Germain briefly flirted with relegation battles and when Ronaldinho played in Ligue 1 before upping sticks for Barcelona.
The likes of Mikel Arteta and Mauricio Pochettino wore that iconic red stripe down the side of the chest but it's Ronnie who we associate with it most closely. Well, Nike have now decided in their infinite style wisdom that it's due a long-overdue return and wheeled out the current stars to model it for the freshly-crowned French champions.
Of course, we're not sure which ones are still going to be there next season, what with Neymar and Lionel Messi both linked with exits. Still, there's plenty in this shirt to make it perfect for a fresh start all round.
There's a subtle French flag on the neck, while the white lines either side of the red stripe are faded on this one. The stripe is bigger and bolder than it used to be – just to match the scaled-up ambitions of the side. And look – and a red Swoosh. Nice.
If you're anything like us at FourFourTwo, you look forward to the yearly dosage of PSG tops. As one of Nike's biggest clients – possibly their biggest pet project in the sport – there's usually something interesting to be gleaned.
This time, they're not trying to reinvent the wheel or give the biggest name in their handbook (Kylian Mbappe) something to stand out in. It's a fairly standard football shirt: but it's executed excellently and draws on the past.
Buy the shirt
Nike PSG home shirt 23/24
Our expert review:
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Shirt info
What is the sizing like with the Nike PSG home shirt 23/24?
The sizing with all Nike football kits is natural enough for your size – though the cuffs and collar might be a little tight if you're looking for a slimmer fit.
Nike have a full size guide here.
What is the difference between the match and regular versions of the Nike PSG home shirt 23/24?
The match version of the shirt is the official jersey that the players will wear for matches. The only differences are minimal, usually in the material being slightly different and the badges and logos being woven into the shirt rather than printed on.
"This one pairs authentic design details with lightweight, quick-drying fabric to help keep the world's biggest football stars cool and comfortable on the pitch. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres," Nike says.
"Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable. Informed by athlete testing, open-hole fabric in high-heat zones helps you stay cool when the game heats up."
If you want to pay extra for that added quality, you can buy the authentic shirt here. In terms of design or feel though, the regular version of the top is perfectly good and just the same to the naked eye.
