Black Friday FIFA 22 deal: Save £12 on FIFA 22 for PS4
Black Friday FIFA 22 deals are all over the internet right now - but you won't find much better than this PS4 deal
Black Friday FIFA 22 deals are worth checking out right now - because there are big savings to be made.
The acclaimed title has some fantastic savings and if you've not yet upgraded to a next-gen console, you're going to want to take advantage of a PS4 deal on the game.
Usually, FIFA 22 retails for around £50 - but Curry's is currently offering the game for £37.99.
FIFA 22 has been a huge hit around the world with millions getting involved in the new edition of the game.
New features in the game include a revamped Career Mode with the ability to create your own club and brand-new gameplay for the franchise.
