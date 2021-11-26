Black Friday FIFA 22 deal: Save £12 on FIFA 22 for PS4

Black Friday FIFA 22 deals are worth checking out right now - because there are big savings to be made.

The acclaimed title has some fantastic savings and if you've not yet upgraded to a next-gen console, you're going to want to take advantage of a PS4 deal on the game.

BLACK FRIDAY OFFER Get 50% off a FourFourTwo subscription

Usually, FIFA 22 retails for around £50 - but Curry's is currently offering the game for £37.99.

Today's best ea sports fifa 22 deals Low Stock $14.40 View $69.99 View

FIFA 22 has been a huge hit around the world with millions getting involved in the new edition of the game.

New features in the game include a revamped Career Mode with the ability to create your own club and brand-new gameplay for the franchise.

Buy FIFA 22 now!

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 50% as part of our Black Friday offer.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign

TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game

GUIDE Best football gifts: Present ideas for football fans