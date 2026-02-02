Quickfire Quiz 46: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

We've got another FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz for you to wrap your football brain around. You know the score – 90 seconds to answer 10 questions covering the length, breadth and depth of the beautiful game.

PLAY MORE (Image credit: Future) QUICKFIRE QUIZ Play more Quickfire Quizzes

FourFourTwo has many, many more football quizzes for you, all courtesy of Kwizly. Whether you're enjoying a slow Sunday morning with an excellent coffee or just sitting down in the smallest room in the house for a quick afternoon break, we know you'll enjoy taking on our Big Badge Quiz and naming every band and artist to have appeared more than once on the soundtrack to FIFA or EA FC games.

We also have a classic spot the ball challenge that asks you to identify some famous and infamous Premier League moments and we want to know if you can name every player to have made more than 300 appearances for a single Premier League club.

If you want even more top-flight quizzing, let's see if you can name the top 100 scorers in Premier League history and put every Premier League club into their correct geographical order.

Can you name the players with the most goals and assists in Champions League history and every Copa del Rey finalist since 2000? We don't believe you. You'll have to prove it.

Get the FourFourTwo Ultimate Quiz Book $17.99 Preorder

Finally, can you name every Premier League player to have been the only one of his nationality and every footballer to have appeared on Strictly Come Dancing?

It's not just quizzes; we've got puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football challenge for any Sunday morning, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Be sure to join The Club for free membership benefits!