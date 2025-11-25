Paramount+ is offering one of the best streaming deals we've seen so far this Black Friday, with the Champions League broadcaster giving new and returning subscribers access for just $2.99 a month for your first two months.

That's 63% off the Paramount+ Essential plan (usual price $7.99) or an incredible 77% off the Paramount+ Premium plan (usually $12.99).

For fans of the UEFA Champions League and European soccer, there's never been a better time to sign up, and we believe Paramount+ is one of the best streaming services around.

Paramount+ has the rights to stream every Champions League game live, meaning you'll never miss a moment of the action, as the biggest clubs in Europe battle it out for the chance to be in the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary in May for the Champions League final.

Elsewhere, Paramount+ has European football wrapped up with the Europa League and Conference League, and it also has a wealth of games from the English Football League, the Scottish Premiership, and Italy's Serie A. What's more, it has a ton of other sports, including NFL and PGA Tour golf, and if you go for the Premium plan (which is now the same price as as the Essential plan) you get a heap of the best TV shows and movies.

In short, this streaming deal an absolute bargain buy this Black Friday.

Harry Kane is in the form of his life for club and country. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The league phase of the Champions League is hotting up and the biggest match so far happens to land this Wednesday, as high-flying Arsenal host the Bundesliga runaway leaders Bayern Munich.

This is a Champions League match you won't want to miss, and signing up to Paramount+ will ensure you don't. There are plenty sub subplots in this one, including Harry Kane returning to the Emirates. Kane is the top-goalscorer in the Bundesliga, and he scored at the weekend as Munich ran riot, beating Freiburg 6-2.

Kane will be looking to hand out some revenge on behalf of his old club, Tottenham Hotspur, who were put to the sword by Arsenal in a crushing 4-1 defeat last weekend, which saw Eze hit a spectacular North London derby hat-trick.

Watch Paramount+ from anywhere

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) unlocks geo-restrictions and enables you to stream Paramount+ even if you're travelling outside the US at any point this season.