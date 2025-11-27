DAZN pull out of huge broadcast deal with Belgian Pro League after only 11 months

DAZN swooped in to secure broadcast rights for the Belgian Pro League back in December 2024

Broadcast giants DAZN are said to have withdrawn from their contract for coverage of top-flight football in Belgium.

A deal was agreed with the two parties back in December 2024, but tensions have now reached boiling point, with the British-based sports platform said to have pulled out of their €84.2 million (£73.7 million) a year agreement.

The Pro League have threatened legal action against DAZN for a breach of contract, but it remains to be seen what this means for football coverage in Belgium.

DAZN and Belgian Pro League face off as broadcast agreement set to be 'scrapped'

Insisting they had no choice but to 'walk away' in a statement posted online, DAZN admitted that it 'proved impossible' to secure commercially viable carriage agreements and that it 'constructively tried to find a solution'.

The London-based streaming service adhered that they have met all financial commitments for the 2025/26 season so far, which included coverage of 15 matchdays of the Jupiler Pro League, 14 of the Challenger Pro League, 10 of the Lotto Super League, plus the Croky Cup Round of 32 and the Supercup.

The Pro League submitted a request for urgent arbitration to CEPANI, the Brussels arbitral tribunal, and asks that DAZN be obliged to fulfil its contractual obligations towards Belgian clubs until a decision on the merits has been reached. More on https://t.co/fKSZjJkzBw 🔗 pic.twitter.com/n0rg1iHIETNovember 26, 2025

The Belgian Pro League has since responded and appealed to CEPANI, the main centre in Belgium for alternative dispute resolution methods, asking that DAZN be obliged to fulfil their contractual obligations.

DAZN are happy to keep broadcasting under a new arrangement, so fans don’t miss out, but admitted a new deal must now be sought and secured.

“We are disappointed to have reached a situation where, despite various attempts to resolve the situation, DAZN has no alternative but to observe the extinction of the contract under Belgian law," Massimo D’Amario, DAZN Belgium’s Managing Director said.

“No company should be forced to operate at a loss. That’s simply not a sustainable business… We remain committed to Belgian football – to its passion, its people, and the fairness it deserves.”

It is unknown whether a blackout will now commence, leaving fans, clubs and broadcasters unsure of the next steps.

"This afternoon, the Pro League received a notification from DAZN that the company considers the contract with the Pro League, its clubs, and therefore also the fans, terminated. The Pro League is stunned by this communication and will take all necessary legal steps to ensure that DAZN honours the agreements made," a statement made by the Belgian Pro League began.

"Following a public tender process, DAZN consciously opted for a multi-year partnership, fully aware of the market conditions and the associated obligations. The Pro League, the clubs, and the fans have organised themselves accordingly.

"Over the past few months, the Pro League has consistently maintained a constructive approach in its discussions with DAZN. The Pro League regrets that DAZN is now unilaterally terminating the partnership. This demonstrates a complete lack of respect for our football, the clubs, and the fans.

"Together with the clubs, we, the Pro League, cannot accept such an attack on our football. DAZN remains responsible for producing and broadcasting Belgian football for the fans."