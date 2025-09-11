If truth be told, watching live sport has never been more expensive.

Supporters all around the world dream of one day being able to tune into a Netflix-style service to watch every football game around the sun, and in all honesty, we can't help but feel that isn't too far away.

But in terms of the 2025/26 campaign, Paramount+ in the US has just made things a little easier on the wallet, with a scorching deal ready and waiting. Want a live stream for every single Champions League match this season, plus a load of EFL action and even Serie A? It's yours for $30....

50% off annual plans at Paramount+

Offer ends September 18!

Enter code 'FALL50' if you don't see the discount automatically applied

The Champions League is the jewel in the crown of the Paramount+ soccer offering. P+ is the streaming platform of CBS Sports, who have made a name for themselves with their fun-filled Champions League coverage featuring Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards, and Kate Scott.

But Paramount+ is the home of European soccer more broadly in the US, with every single game in the Europa League and Conference League – the second and third tiers of European club competition – streaming live.

You can also watch more than 100 games from the English Football League – that's the Championship, League One, League Two, and also the EFL Cup (aka the Carabao Cup).

Throw in a sprinkling of Italy's top division, Serie A, and you're getting pretty good value for your $30 this season.

Watch Paramount+ from anywhere

Get 70% off the best VPN A good VPN will unpick geo-restrictions and enable you to stream Paramount+ even if you're travelling outside the US at any point this season. NordVPN is not only the best VPN for streaming in 2025, according to our expert colleagues over at TechRadar, it’s also their top-rated VPN full-stop. You can make big savings on two-year plans, with 24/7 support and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

