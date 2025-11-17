Premier League braces for damaging legal quagmire as agents mobilise against proposed salary cap

The Premier League will vote on reform proposals this week

Premier League proposals to reform the financial framework applied to clubs have met with vociferous opposition in advance of a vote this week.

The Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) has already threatened the Premier League with legal action if the new financial regulations are introduced and it has now been reported that three of the leading agencies are leading the legal charge on behalf of the Association of Football Agents.

Matt Lawton of The Times reports that the Association of Football Agents is claiming it was not consulted on the proposed changes and considers them an actionable breach of competition law.

Player agencies have issued a legal threat over proposed salary restrictions

Liverpool manager Arne Slot holds the Premier League trophy (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

“Premier League clubs are expected to vote at a shareholders’ meeting on Friday on new financial proposals that include both squad cost ratio rules and anchoring, the latter of which would limit spending to five times the amount paid by the Premier League in prize money and broadcast revenue to the club which finishes bottom,” reports Lawton.

“CAA Base, CAA Stellar and Key Sports Management, who between them act for hundreds of players including Cole Palmer and Jack Grealish, instructed a leading London firm on Friday to write to the Premier League’s legal department.”

Jack Grealish is represented by CAA Stellar (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Times reveals that the PFA will meet with the captains of all 20 clubs in the Premier League this week, citing “the potential impact the changes could have on a club’s ability to match salaries being paid by their top European rivals.”

Proposed squad cost ratio rules and anchoring are designed to maintain the league’s competitive balance, protect the financial sustainability of clubs and safeguard the value of the league as an international product.

While the PFA and agents claim the rules heading for the vote constitute restraint of trade and a breach of competition law, The Athletic’s football finance writer Chris Weatherspoon reports that the financial situation at professional football clubs in England is bleak.

According to Weatherspoon, Premier League clubs have lost a combined £3.3 billion since the 2018-19 season and EFL clubs lost £501 million in 2023-24 alone.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, efforts to protect clubs from their own spending have been unsatisfactory.

Football fans protesting against the European Super League (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) have limited sporting competition within the league to a worrying degree.

Clubs with exceptionally wealthy owners shouldn’t be allowed to spend with total freedom but the specific limits in place around allowable losses under PSR are outdated.

Transfer sprees by the clubs with the highest revenues are justifiable on the books but threaten to exaggerate the impact of finance on football outcomes rather than limiting it. PSR’s service of sustainability is questionable too.

Reform of football finance will necessarily cause legal upheaval. Whether or not the Premier League votes in favour of these proposals, the game is on and the lines are being drawn.