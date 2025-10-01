Can I watch Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle for free? TV channels, live stream & preview for Champions League clash

Jacob Murphy in action for Newcastle United in the UEFA Champions League

Watch Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle on Wednesday as the UEFA Champions League returns to our screens for Matchday Two.

Wanting to follow along with all the action? FourFourTwo provides details on how you can watch Eddie Howe's side take on Belgian opposition, wherever you are in the world...

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle: Key information • Date: Wednesday 01 October 2025 • Kick-off time: 5:45pm BST / 12:45pm ET • Venue: Lotto Park, Brussels • UK & US broadcasters: TNT Sports 2, Discovery+ (UK) | Paramount+ (US) | Stan Sport (Australia) • Free Stream: Virgin Media Play (IRE) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Union Saint-Gilloise will be looking to cause a famous upset as they host Newcastle United in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday evening.

The Belgian side are the reigning champions in their homeland and come into this game off the back of five straight wins in all competitions.

That even included a 3-1 success away to Dutch giants PSV in their first game of the 2025-26 Champions League league phase, with plenty expecting a scoreline favouring the Dutch side.

Newcastle were beaten by European powerhouses Barcelona in their opening contest of the new season, with Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford scoring twice to compound Eddie Howe's side at St James' Park.

Can I watch Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle for free?

Irish residents are in luck as Virgin Media Play are offering a free live stream of the Newcastle game.

All you need is an account and you'll be good to go.

Watch Union SG vs Newcastle from anywhere

What if you're away from home for Union SG vs Newcastle and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.

Where to watch Union SG vs Newcastle in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Union SG vs Newcastle on TNT Sports.

For television viewers, the game is on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 17:00 BST.

To watch Union SG vs Newcastle online, the TNT Sports coverage will be simulcast on the Discovery+ streaming platform.

Subscriptions cost £30.99, but you do get almost every single UEFA Champions League game live across the season.

Watch Union SG vs Newcastle in the US

Fans in the US can watch a Union SG vs Newcastle live stream on Paramount+, which is the home of the Champions League in the US.

You can get Paramount+ for just $7.99 a month on the Essential package, or $12.99 for Showtime, which strips out the adverts and adds a heap of movies.

All Champions League and Europa League games are included on both plans.

Can I watch Union SG vs Newcastle in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Union SG vs Newcastle on Stan Sport, which is the exclusive Champions League broadcaster down under.

Subscriptions cost $27 a month once you've added Stan Sport to a base Stan plan.

Union SG vs Newcastle: Champions League preview

Union SG are playing in the UEFA Champions League for the first time ever and have quite a historic occasion approaching, as they host English football heritage on Wednesday evening.

Sebastien Pocognoli's side will enter this match off the back of a 2-0 victory over Westerlo in the Jupiler Pro League on Saturday, with Promise Akinpelu and Marc Giger both finding the net.

Union SG are unbeaten in all competitions since the Belgium Super Cup against Club Brugge on July 20, with the Magpies set for a tough test at Stade Joseph Marien in front of less than 10,000 fans.

The Magpies had their hearts broken by Arsenal at the weekend, as Mikel Merino and then Gabriel scored twice inside the final twenty minutes to earn victory for Mikel Arteta's side.

That means Howe's side has won just one of their last four games in all competitions, a 4-1 victory over Bradford City in the Carabao Cup last week.

Tino Livramento was stretchered off the field after landing awkwardly in the Premier League clash with Arsenal and is unlikely to play in this one.

Jacob Ramsey and Yoane Wissa are out, whilst Fabian Schar and Lewis Hall remain doubtful for Newcastle.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Union SG 0-1 Newcastle

The Magpies have one of the best midfielder in Europe, and if Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Sandro Tonali all start, we feel their expertise will be too much for Union SG to deal with.