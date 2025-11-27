Manchester United given green light for bargain midfield deal: report

Manchester United have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of a new midfielder.

The player in question has often been mentioned by those with knowledge of Manchester United's scouting teams, as Ruben Amorim continues to try to overhaul his side.

United's need for a new midfielder was no more apparent than in their 1-0 home defeat against Everton recently, as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's strike yielded victory for David Moyes' men.

Manchester United handed huge boost in pursuit of Brazilian excellence

INEOS are already preparing for a huge summer window, with talks already underway in terms of who stays and who goes. It looks increasingly likely that Casemiro will depart upon the expiry of his current deal, with the former Real Madrid man still taking home close to £350,000-a-week.

Harry Maguire is another who is soon to be out of contract, with the futures of Kobbie Mainoo, Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho all still to be resolved.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim wants a new midfielder (Image credit: Getty Images)

Atalanta star Ederson is a player known to be well thought of at Manchester United, given Sky Sports Germany's claims last year.

But new information from his agent, Andre Cury, suggests the 26-year-old could now be available for a cheaper fee, given his ongoing contract situation in Italy.

Ederson has only two years left on his deal with the Serie A side, and with his price dropping, Cury has admitted he believes his client will now seek pastures new either in January or when the summer transfer window reopens.

“He’s close to the end of his contract; they could even lower his price by half, to between €30m and €40m, but he’s a spectacular player with some of the best stats in Europe for his position," Cury told Cadena SER recently.

"It's an opportunity because his contract is expiring. Atalanta hasn't wanted to sell him despite receiving very high offers. I think they'll complete the transfer in this winter or summer window," he added.

Ederson is well liked by Manchester United, Manchester City and Barcelona (Image credit: Getty Images)

The only cause for concern for Manchester United is that Ederson's agent has facilitated moves for his clients to move to Barcelona in the past, with Paulinho and Arturo Vidal two high-profile examples.

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems unlikely the Red Devils would look to bring in a new player in January, given the risk it presents, and with Mainoo still unhappy over his game time at the club, a resolution in that individual case seems more pressing.

Mainoo wants to play football regularly, given there is still a slim chance he could be chosen by Thomas Tuchel for the 2026 World Cup, but getting onto the pitch remains the biggest challenge.