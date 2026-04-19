Every World Cup 2026 group stage tiebreaker: What happens if teams finish with the same points?

Expanding the World Cup to 48 teams makes it a 104-match colossus. The ideal tournament bracket format has 16, 32 or 64 teams but there's no turning back now.

World Cup 2026 will be the first to have this exact format but it's reflective of past competitions with 24 teams. The eight best third-placed teams will progress to the round of 32 along with the 12 group winners and 12 runners-up.

Consequently, the picture is going to get complicated at the end of the group stage – not necessarily complicated in a bad way, but complicated nonetheless.

With first, second and third place all definitive when the time comes to place teams in the round of 32 bracket, those that finish level on points after three group stage matches will be separated by a sequence of tiebreakers.

In the event that two or more teams in a group finish on the same number of points, they'll work down the list of tiebreakers until the tie is broken. It's simpler than it sounds and FourFourTwo has the step-by-step...

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To quote the inimitable Faith No More, here's how it works.

World Cup 2026 group stage tiebreakers

The first stage of World Cup 2026 tiebreakers is the simplest. It will be applied when two or more teams finish with the same number of points within a group.

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These initial tiebreakers are applied based on matches between the teams that are tied.

Most points obtained in matches between the tied teams Highest goal difference in matches between the tied teams Most goals scored in matches between the tied teams

World Cup winner Lionel Messi (Image credit: Getty Images)

In that first level of tiebreakers, the overall goal differences and goals scored across the six group stage fixtures doesn't come into play. The head-to-head is king.

If there are still teams level, the same three tiebreakers are applied again but only to the teams that remain tied.